Peaceful protesters in Wisconsin Rapids hope people listen

Outside the Wood County Courthouse, a group gathers to voice their frustration

"What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now," they chant in unison.

"Using our voice for those who can't," said Patience.

Not just in the death of George Floyd, but for all black people.

"I just hope that we can spread enough awareness and get enough people together, show that the black community does have allies," Patience added. "That we're willing to stand up for what's right and that we are on their side."

Patience, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, organized this event.

"We wanted to make one that people could bring their kids to."

What they're searching for are equal rights, regardless of race or skin color.

"Why not use your voice and, you know, speak up about what's wrong upon this county," said Damien Barbosa.

"Say his name. George Floyd," rings from the crowd.

"Everyday I have fear that something could happen to me like it did happen to George Floyd," said Andrew Avery from Stevens Point. "Just because of the history in our county and because of the color of my skin."

As they stand in peace and solidarity, they just hope people take a minute to listen...

"Black lives matter."

to their message.

"I stand with my black brothers and sisters and say that this is important," Alexa Grosz said. "That we all be involved in this movement until we find a sense of justice."

"I think it's good that its gotten the amount of attention that it has," Avery said. "This is definitely the start to a revolution and something big in our country."

All together, they scream "black dreams matter."