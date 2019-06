Jake Patterson is now imprisoned at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, where he will be for the rest of his life.

Patterson admitted killing the parents of 13-year-old Jayme Closs at their Barron County home last October and taking Jayme to a house in Douglas County, which she escaped from 88 days later.

Patterson was sentenced last week to two life terms for the double murder plus 25 years for kidnapping.

He is not eligible for parole.