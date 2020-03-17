Patron leaves $9,400 tip at Houston restaurant before coronavirus shutdown

Staff at a Houston restaurant were taken by surprise after an anonymous customer left a tip of more than $9,000 to help the wait staff amid coronavirus-based shutdowns.

The owner of Irma’s Southwest, not pictured, says the gift will help soften the blow of being off work because of the coronavirus. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Irma’s Southwest, a restaurant in Houston, says a generous patron came into their establishment Monday, just hours after the county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs.

The person left a $9,400 tip, writing on the receipt, “Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks."

"This is beyond. I mean, I don't even have words for it. I really don’t. It doesn't surprise me because they're so kind, generous people. They always have been," said Janet Montez, the restaurant’s assistant general manager.

The staff will split the tip evenly, according to the restaurant. Workers will get about $300 each.

Owner Luis Galvan says the gift will help soften the blow of being off work, potentially for 30 days. Most workers will have to be sent home unless there ends up being a big demand for takeout.

