Passport to Paradise brings the Kentucky Derby to Stevens Point

The Kentucky Derby is coming to Stevens Point. The annual Passport to Paradise is back for the 18th year, this time with a fun Derby theme.

Local celebrity guests will compete for the gold Friday night as they try to raise money for both the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA of Portage County. Attendees are welcome to dress up in Derby attire with summer dresses and big hats for a costume contest. You can also find appetizers provided by Sentry World, live music, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction items.

All proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA of Portage County to help local students.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m. January 17th in the Sentry World Atrium. Tickets are $35 at the door.

