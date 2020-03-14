Passengers say air travel unchanged, with some taking extra precautions

Fear of the spread of Coronavirus is slowing down air travel. Delta Air Lines announced Friday it would cut its capacity on flights by 40% to deal with lowered demand for travel because of the outbreak.

"You wouldn't really know that there's this international emergency. Seemed to be relatively business as normal," said Rick Nevers, arriving at the Central Wisconsin Airport from a family trip.

At CWA on Saturday, things appeared to be unchanged, with passengers saying the only difference they noticed was people in face masks and gloves or that flights were a little bit emptier than usual.

"I thought there was going to be more of scramble to get out of Florida, but like I said, the airport wasn't as busy as I thought with lines. We got through right away and on the plane," said Dawn Kersten, a passenger flying into CWA.

Passengers noticed some people taking extra precautions.

"A lot of people wearing masks, some people wearing masks and gloves, a lot of people using hand sanitizer," Nevers said.

Dr. Elizabeth Hathaway, traveling from a medical conference in Florida, said she expected to see more people wearing masks.

"I think there’s a little difference. But everybody’s still out and about, enjoying life. I don’t think it’s really kind of hit here yet. I was a little surprised, there were relatively few people wearing masks, I thought I'd see everybody with masks or at least, a lot," she said.

While some say they didn't see a reason to take precautions, Dr. Hathaway explained why medical professionals are urging social distancing.

"We want to try to lower the curve, we want to make it so that we don't have a huge amount of cases at once, cause that could overwhelm our medical system," she said.

Air lines reassured passengers they were taking steps to sanitize planes.

"They gave us some additional reassurance that they're doing everything they can to make their planes clean, using high-tech sanitation techniques," said Nevers.