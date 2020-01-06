Wausau committee looks into further soil testing for Riverside Park

The Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee is asking for more soil contamination testing for Riverside Park after the Department of Health says there is ‘no unreasonable health risk’ for those who visit the area.

During Monday’s committee meeting, homeowners and concerned community members who live in the area asked council members to conduct more testing. Some cited health concerns they believe are a result of the soil.

“We ask that if the tested areas exceed state soil standers...we would like to see that soil excavated or capped,” stated Tom Kilian, a spokesman for Citizens for A Clean Wausau.

Dioxin exposure in the Riverside Park area of Wausau is unlikely to be harmful to people, according to a letter issued to city leaders by a toxicologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The letter was sent in February in response to comments by an independent toxicologist from Virginia used by ‘Citizens for a Clean Wausau’ to investigate dioxin exposure risk in the area of Thomas Street from First Avenue to the Wisconsin River.

The independent toxicologist asked the state toxicologists to explain why they did not mention cancer risk in their initial report filed in May of 2018, which analyzed soil tests and found no significant health risk for residents or park users.

The letter, authored by state toxicologist Clara Jeong, states that adding the factor of cancer risk has not changed her original findings.

“I view that as pretty positive,” added Alderman Pat Peckham who is the Chair of the Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee. “However, the committee knows that the community wants to be certain that it’s safe to use that park.”

Committee members say the current test results are from the soil in the park that’s not used for recreation purposes, and that’s why more soil testing should be done in places that people frequent.

The exact number of tests and where the soil test will be conducted in the park has not to be decided yet. The committee has asked the Department of Public Work to make recommendations for the next meeting.