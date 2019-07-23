Parks and Recreation Committee postpones decision on soil contamination testing

On Tuesday, the Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee postponed a decision on if there should be more soil contamination testing at Riverside Park. The idea for testing originated from a group of concerned residents who live throughout the neighborhood.

“We have a sense that we don’t have a problem at Riverside Park,” stated Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Patrick Peckham. “That’s why we are letting people roam freely in the park. But we don’t know that for sure. So that’s a concern for some people.”

To be transparent, the Parks and Recreation Committee hired an outside consultant who presented their recommendations of how the committee should move forward during the meeting. It was suggested that the City of Wausau conducts at least 20 soil contamination tests on the park soil to determine if it's contaminated. It would cost roughly $71,000 to for 20 test.

However earlier this year the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened an investigation into the Wauleco owned site at the intersection of Thomas Street and Cleveland Avenue in Wausau which is near the Riverside Park.

The investigation centers on possible improper burning of tens of thousands of tons of wood waste decades ago-- that could be polluting the soil now. The Mayor of Wausau, Robert Mielke, recommends the City waits until the current testing is complete before spending tax dollars for the city to conduct its own testing.

On August 5th, the committee will hear another proposal by their outside consult before making another decision.

Ultimately, the Finance Committee would need to approve any additional funding for testing. If approved, then Wausau City Council will have the final vote.

