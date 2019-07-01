Parks and Recreation Committee looks into soil contamination testing

At the Parks and Recreation Committee meeting on Monday, environmental advocates discussed with committee members the need for soil contamination testing at Riverside Park.

For more than a decade, the City of Wausau has known about the soil contamination issue along Thomas Street and at Riverside Park. After an independent study found that humans won’t be hurt or sick by being at the park, the city didn’t conduct further testing.

Recently, the State Department of Health Services informed the City that the area in which the first test was taken, is believed to be the most contaminated. Two toxicologists are asking to be provided with additional soil to be sure of their original findings.

In an effort to be transparent, the Parks and Recreation Committee hired an outside consultant to take a second look into the matter. If the City decides to pursue further test, it could cost up to $1,000 each.

“In order to help move things along, we also asked the Citizens for Clean Wausau to provide us with a list of things they feel we should do,” explained Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Pat Peckham.

A further test would allow the city to have a better understanding of where the contamination could be found in the part and what that means for the surrounding areas.

“I am pleased that there is some movement,” said Tom Kilian, who lives in the area and is an advocate for Citizens for Clean Wausau. “I wish the consultant could have been here tonight to answer further questions.”

The Parks and Recreation Committee plans to hold a separate meeting that will be open to the public to discuss the contamination testing debate.