Parents of teens that vaped among plaintiffs in Wisconsin vaping lawsuit

The law firm representing Wisconsin counties in their fight against the opioid crisis, announced Friday it has filed lawsuits in Wisconsin and four other states on behalf teens who became addicted to vaping products.

The lawsuit alleges more than a dozen people have been exposed to the serious health risks those products caused during adolescence.

A spokeswoman for Crueger Dickinson LLC says lawsuits have also been filed in Illinois, Florida, New Jersey and Washington. Wexler Wallace law firm in Chicago, Illinois, and the Greg Coleman law firm in Knoxville, Tennessee, are also representing Plaintiffs in the case.

The law firm states JUUL and its 35% owner Altria, formerly Phillip Morris, engaged in a false and deceptive marketing campaign aimed directly at teens.

Plaintiffs also include parents of minors who have become addicted to the products.

The lawsuit is the first filed in Wisconsin of its kind.

