Wisconsin Rapids parents could soon get tickets for children caught bullying

After recent allegations of bullying in the Wisconsin Rapids School District, the administration is that hoping City Council will adopt an anti-bullying ordinance that would serve as a “wake up call to parents.”

On Monday evening, Superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids School District, Craig Broeren, proposed an ordinance to the Finance Committee that would allow the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department to issue citations to parents whose children have been caught bullying others.

"The ordinance does not say that law enforcement must be involved, it's just another option that will be used if the bullying behavior doesn't stop,” explained Broeren.

According to school district officials, bullying hasn’t really been a concern among teachers at their schools. They hope this ordinance will allow another level of discussion about their non-tolerance bullying policy.

"We have seen other municipalities do and we have heard positive things,” added Mayor of Wisconsin Rapids, Zachary Vruwink. “It's not about the fine or the punishment, but it's about forcing the conversation that parents and children have a responsibility to be respectful of each other."

If approved, city officials will determine the exact amount of the citation, but school officials believe it's anticipated to be around $50.

The Village of Plover adopted a similar ordinance in 2015 and has seen success with issuing limited citations for bullying reasons.

The City Council of Wisconsin Rapids is expected to review the proposal for a final vote in the next few weeks.