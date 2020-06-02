Parents forced to get creative as weather heats up

Parents may be struggling to find a safe way to have fun outside as the weather heats up.

People cool off Tuesday at Sunnyvale Park (WSAW Photo).

Wausau neighbor Claire Parish was taking a walk with her daughter downtown Tuesday. She says the sprinklers on the 400 Block are usually open by June.

“It would be nice if they were, cause that would be another option to kind of get some summer relief,” Parish said.

But with COVID-19 concerns, parents are having to get creative to have outdoor fun in the heat.

"Kind of searching out for some activities knowing that those same things aren't going to be going on this summer. So just kind of trying to think of some new ideas, what to do," said Parish.

Some parents opted to take the kids to Sunnyvale Park where they say water was nice and cold, but bathrooms remain closed because of concern over spreading COVID-19.

One woman says she helped a mom who was going to have to leave the park to find her kid a bathroom.

"We're adults, and we can get around it very easily, but it's hard on the kids with the COVID-19. I get the bathroom being closed, and yet I don't, on a very hot day like today," said Linda Tobar, who helped the mom. “It’s about helping each other.”

As a mom herself, she says getting outside is the best option for some.

“Not everybody has air conditioning. And they have to get their kids out of the house,” she said.

The Parks Department tells Newschannel 7 they don't have a date set on when those bathrooms will be open.

We've just learned the city may open two pools this summer, giving parents a few more options.

The Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee is hoping to get two pools open by July 6th. The full council will vote to finalize that next Tuesday.