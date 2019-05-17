Parade for the 15th annual MDA Ride

Motorcyclists from across the Wausau area gathered at Marathon Park Friday for the 15th annual MDA Ride parade.

The main event will take place on Saturday. It all raises money for Muscular Dystrophy, a hereditary condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles.

Riders said the event is something they look forward to every year.

"I get to ride up front and help lead this ride. It's just so rewarding, and to see all these people get together, and work together to raise this donation for a very important cause. It's awesome, very humbling," said Bill McKeever, MDA Ride committee member.

Last year, the ridea raised $65,000 and this year they hope to surpass that goal.