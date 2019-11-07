Pajama drive to donate to local schools

Five donation boxes for children’s pajamas now stand at local businesses around Marathon County. New pajamas sizes 4T to 12 are able to be donated. All donations will go to local schools at the end of November.

Pajama drive box stands at Family Foot and Ankle Clinic in Weston on Nov. 10, 209. (WSAW Photo)

"It seems like such a silly thing but it means so much to these kids and we have so many needs here in our own community that I just think it's one of those things that we can provide for little kids,” Nicole Thomas who organized the pajama drive said.

Thomas started the pajama drive four years ago with a friend when she saw a need for pajamas in women’s shelters in the area. Since then Thomas has fronted the project all on her own, donating the pajamas to shelters. This year, Thomas decided to target the drive toward school children.

“"I was in the school volunteering on a pajama day and there were several kids that kind of didn't have pajamas so I thought instead of shifting in the need to the women's shelter we could actually put more focus on our schools that really need it on that day,” Thomas said.

The pajama drive will run until November 30th.

Participants can drop off pajamas at any of the five donation boxes.

Donation boxes can be found at:

Family Foot and Ankle Clinic in Weston

180 Cuts in Rib Mountain

Remedy Intelligent Staffing in Wausau

New Life Ink in Rothschild

Weston Elementary school.

