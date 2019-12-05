Pairing wine with food for your next holiday party

The holiday season is such a special time to gather friends and family to share great wines, food and a casual spread of savory cheeses and decadent chocolates.

Sarah Tracey, a wine expert, shares wine and food pairings with Holly Chilsen (WZAW photo)

But with so many tasty products to choose, how do you know which one to choose?

On Thursday, one of the nation’s top experts joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to help you create the perfect wine pairings, all from ALDI.

Sarah Tracey shared her picks for high-quality wines, cheeses and chocolates exclusively available at ALDI. She showed off the great combinations to fit the flavor profile of the wine.

All the wines she showed is perfect for your party budget, all under $10.

Click on the video above to learn about making the perfect pairings.