Packers win season opener against the Chicago Bears 10-3

The Green Bay Packers have won their first game of the 2019 season against the Chicago Bears 10-3.

In his first appearance as head coach, Matt LaFleur was not only able to come away with a win, but also beat one of the NFC's toughest defenses.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers lead the charge in Chicago throwing for 203 yards and 1 touchdown. The only touchdown in the game came from tight end Jimmy Graham in the first quarter.

Despite the offensive excitement it was Mike Pettine's defense that really showed up. The Packers had 4 sacks on the night, with 7 quarterback hits. The Packers secondary also deflected 7 passes in the contest.

The Packers next game is against the Vikings on Sunday September 15 at 12:00 pm.