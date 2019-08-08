Packers win first preseason game against Texans 28-26

Green Bay Packers have won their first preseason game against the Houston Texans 28-26.

Coach Matt Lafleur's offense seemed to be working pretty well from the air. Second string quarterback Deshone Kizer finished with 102 yards and one touchdown. While third string quarterback Tim Boyle finished with 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite what the score might show, the defense played very well for the green and gold coming away with five take aways in the game.

But the first score for the team in 2019 would come from a muffed punt return that Equanimeous St. Brown Fell on in the endzone.

The next game for the Packers is against the Ravens next Thursday at 6:30 pm.