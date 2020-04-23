Packers trade up to 26th pick in draft, take quarterback Jordan Love

The Packers moved up four spots in the first round of the draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in a shocking move.

Green Bay traded their first round pick this year and a fourth round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up.

Love threw 20 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and for over 3,400 yards last season. His best season was in 2018, when he threw 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's considered by many scouts and talent evaluators to be a developmental quarterback with incredible raw tools that need to be honed at the NFL level.