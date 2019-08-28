REPORT: Packers trade Reggie Gilbert to the Titans

The Packers have traded Reggie Gilbert to the Titans for a 7th-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade: Packers are dealing LB Reggie Gilbert to the Titans for a seventh-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2019

Gilbert has played 18 games for the Packers over two seasons. The Packers signed the 26-year-old as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016.

Gilbert tallied 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery last season. He also finished with 38 tackles and 8 quarterback hits.

The Packers signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith this offseason plus Green Bay drafted Rashan Gary. Those moves made outside linebacker a congested position, and Gilbert was on the 53-man roster bubble.