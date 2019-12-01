Packers topple Giants 31-13

The Packers offense was firing on all cylinders against the Giants. Green Bay moves to 9-3 on the season with the 31-13 win over New York.

The Packers defense stood tall to open the game forcing a three and out. Green Bay's offense would capitalize before the snow fell. Aaron Rodgers marched the offense 72-yards down the field for the 7-0 lead. Rodgers slung it to Davante Adams who battled his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

The Giants would answer on the ensuing drive. Daniel Jones found Sterling Shepherd who crept behind Kevin King for the 18-yard touchdown catch. The 11-play 71-yard drive tied the game up at seven.

The tie wouldn't last long. Aaron Rodgers would fire a dart to Allen Lazard. Lazard was wide open. He snagged the 37-yard pass for his second touchdown of the season. The Packers would jump ahead 14-7.

Green Bay would force the first turnover of the game when Daniel Jones threw a ball right into Kevin King's bread basket. The great field position would set up the Packers for a 47-yard field goal that would stay true for the 17-7 advantage.

New York would march 66-yards to set up a field goal of their own. Aldrick Rosas smack the 27-yard field goal through the uprights to cut the lead to 17-10.

The Giants defense slowed down the Packers offense to start the second half. New York would march down the field, which would lead to another field goal. Rosas knocked home a 45-yard field goal to trim the Packers lead to 17-13.

Green Bay wouldn't be fazed. Rodgers once again found Adams for his second touchdown of the season. Rodgers quickly snapped the ball while the Giants had 12 players on the field. He took advantage of the penalty by tossing a dime into tight coverage for the 17-yard TD and the 24-13 advantage.

The defense would all but end the game with about 12-minutes left in the fourth quarter. Darnell Savage forced the second turnover of the game. Daniel Jones over threw his target and Savage settled under it for his second career interception.

The Packers would put the game on ice after the pick. Aaron Rodgers found Marcedes Lewis for the one-yard touchdown. Lewis became the 38th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Rodgers. It was also Lewis' first TD reception as a Packer.

On the ensuing Giants drive, Daniel Jones would throw his third interception of the game. This one came courtesy of Tramon Williams. The interception was Williams' second of the season.

Rodgers had a vintage performance. He went 21/33 with 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Lazard corralled three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Adams more than doubled his touchdown count. The receiver caught six balls for 64 yards and two touchdowns.