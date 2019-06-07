Packers to honor Bart Starr with uniform decal, Sept. 13-15 events

The Green Bay Packers will honor the life and legacy of the late Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr in September.

Several celebrations are planned for the weekend of the Packers’ home opener. The Packers will also wear a No. 15 decal on their helmets to pay tribute to Starr for the duration of the 2019 season.

The weekend, which also will be held in conjunction with Packers Alumni Weekend, will begin with the Green & Gold Gala on Friday, Sept. 13, an annual event that benefits Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin.

This year’s Green & Gold Gala, held in the Lambeau Field Atrium, will include a presentation from Starr’s wife, Cherry, and their son, Bart Starr, Jr., with several Packers alumni also in attendance. Tickets are available for the event and can be purchased at greengoldgala.com.

Sept. 14, the Starr family, along with the Packers and Rawhide, will host a public celebration of Starr at Rawhide in New London. The event will be free and open to all fans, with additional details to be announced later this summer.

The celebration of Starr’s life will continue with Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, along with the annual Packers Alumni Weekend. A halftime program and ceremony to honor Starr is planned, and dozens of Packers alumni, including some of Starr’s former teammates and players, will be in attendance.