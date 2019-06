The NFL officially announced that the Packers and Raiders will play their preseason matchup in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The game will take place on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. and will be considered a home game for Oakland.

This will be the first game held in Canada since the Buffalo Bills played in Toronto's Rogers Centre each year from 2008-2013.

The game will be held at IG Field, which holds 33,000 seats and is home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadien Football League.