Packers to donate $250,000 for personal protective equipment in hospitals

The Packers announced that they are distributing $250,000 to the Green Bay area's health care system.

The personal protective equipment is going to doctors, nurses and staff working to those taking care of the sick during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented, urgent need for resources throughout our local healthcare systems,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a press release. “With proper PPE, doctors, nurses and those caring for patients throughout the area can protect themselves, their patients and their loved ones. The Packers are proud to support the dedicated men and women who are working hard each day to take care of our community.”

The press release added that "The donation is being distributed through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a $1.5 million fund aimed at providing immediate support to Wisconsinites facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund has $1 million of support earmarked for Brown County and $500,000 earmarked for initiatives in Milwaukee County. Dozens of grants have already been distributed through the Fund to support nonprofits who are serving on the frontlines of the pandemic.