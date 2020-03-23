Packers donate $1.5 million toward COVID-19 relief

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are establishing COVID-19 Community Relief Funds totaling $1.5-million toward Brown County and the Milwaukee area.

The Packers will be donating $1-million to Brown County and $500,000 toward supporting initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy via a team press release. “We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time."

Murphy and his wife, Laurie Murphy, have also donated $240,00 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County.