Packers to continue fan event for a second year

The Packers Experience returns for a second year. This year’s event is set for the first three days of training camp; July 25- 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events planned all day, every day for fans of all ages. The Green Bay Packers say there will be “interactive football- themed stations, a 40-yard dash, a replica team locker room, “rookie camp” activities for kids, photo stations and prizes”.

Fans can attend all festivities which will be located in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium.

Visitors will need to sign up for Packer Pass online or at the stadium’s fan kiosk. Packer fans under 18 will also need to have a parent/guardian register them.

