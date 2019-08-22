Packers fall to the Raiders in controversial field conditions

It was a game that started with controversy. The Packers starters were expected to make an appearance in this game, but plans quickly changed when head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst saw the end zones.

The Canadian Football League's field goal posts are positioned inside the end zone, so when they were moved back, the temporary surface that covered the hole was deemed unsafe. The Packers, Raiders and NFL decided to play the game with the 10 yard line acting as the goal line. The change made the playing field 80-yards.

The game did take place, and the Packers fell 22-21.

The first four possessions ended in punts, but the Raiders struck first when Daniel Carlson blasted a 42-yard field goal through the uprights with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

The Packers would answer by marching 75 yards on seven plays. The drive would be capped by Tim Boyle tossing a 23-yard pass to Trevor Davis for the first touchdown of the game. The Packers would lead 7-3.

Oakland wouldn't take long to put more points on the board. They drove 75 yards in eight plays. Nathan Peterman found Keith Smith for a five-yard touchdown and the 10-7 advantage.

It would be a back-and-forth battle in the second quarter. The Packers would take the ball 75 yards in nine plays. Tim Boyle threw a dart to Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate Jake Kumerow. A 16-yard pass gave Green Bay the 14-10 lead.

The Packers would start to open it up. With 31 seconds left in the first half, Tra Carson barreled his way two-yards for the Packers third touchdown and the 21-10 advantage.

Oakland added a field goal in the third. Then, they fought to a touchdown with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter. Peterman threw a dime to De'Mornay Pierson-El in the back of the end zone. The seven-yard touchdown cut the lead to 21-19, but the Raiders failed a two-point conversion.

The Raiders gave themselves a chance at a win. Daniel Carlson blasted a 33-yard FG, which split the uprights to win the game 22-21.

STAND-OUTS

Trevor Davis reeled in five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Davis is a fringe roster player who put a good foot forward in his first preseason game.

Tim Boyle stood out in the backup quarterback battle. Boyle was 16/25 with 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Ty Summers led the defense with 10 tackles.

INJURIES

Rashan Gary left the game twice. He is OK according to his agencies twitter account.

@RashanAGary is fine and doing well. Thank you to everyone for their prayers and concern. — RG Sports (@RashanGarySport) August 23, 2019

Curtis Bolton also left the field with an injury. He later returned to the Packers' sideline with crutches and a brace on his right knee.

Equanimeous St. Brown was hit in the head during the second quarter, but it was his leg was caught in the turf and twisted. He was carted off the field.