Packers set training camp schedule

The Packers offseason schedule is set in stone. Green Bay will start its first training camp practice on July 25th at 10:15 a.m.

All practices that are open to the public will take place at 10:15 a.m., except for the joint practices with the Houston Texans, which are to be determined.

The Packers will hold three practices (July 30-31 and August 1), before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 2. On Sunday, August 4, the team will hold an open practice before welcoming the Houston Texans for two joint practices on August 5-6 prior to facing them in the preseason opener at home on Aug. 8.

Following the preseason contest against the Texans, Green Bay will hold three open practices (Aug. 10, Aug. 11 and Aug. 13), before going on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 15.

The Packers will have the final two open practices of training camp on Aug. 18-19, leading into a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg on Aug. 22. The team’s final preseason contest will take place at Lambeau Field on Aug. 29 against Kansas City Chiefs.

Family night is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Lambeau Field. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the team introduced at 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay’s two home preseason games are slated for Aug. 8, vs. Houston, and Aug. 29, vs. Kansas City. The Packers’ two road preseason contests are at Baltimore, Aug. 15, and vs. Oakland in Winnipeg, Aug. 22.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

Friday, July 19 – Packers 1K Kids Run, presented by Edvest, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

Monday, July 22 – Rookie players report

Wednesday, July 24 – Head Coach Matt LaFleur’s season-opening press conference, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 24 – Veteran players report

Wednesday, July 24 – Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 25 – First practice, 10:15 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

Thursday, July 25 – Saturday, July 27 – Packers Experience, three-day free festival, presented by American Family Insurance, Bellin Health, Fleet Farm and Old El Paso.

Friday, Aug. 2 – Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field

Sunday, Aug. 11 – 100th Birthday Celebration: Join the Packers in the Lambeau Field Atrium for a free public event to celebrate the team’s 100th birthday. Full details of the event will be shared in July.

Monday, Aug. 19 – Last practice open to public, 10:15 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field