The Packers take TE Josiah Deguara 94th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Deguara spent five years at Cincinnati where he put up 1,117 yards during his tenure with the Bearcats.

He also tallied 13 touchdowns combined in his junior and senior seasons.

Deguara was a two-star recruit in high school, but he was named First-Team All-AAC.