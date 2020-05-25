Packers seeking student artwork for 4th annual contest

The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the fourth annual Packers Student Art Contest.

Winning pieces will be displayed in the stadium’s club levels throughout the upcoming season.

Three grand prize winners also will receive a $5,000 for their school’s art program. Along with tickets for each winner and two guests to a future game at Lambeau Field.

This year’s contest theme is “Packers Gameday Traditions." Examples include fans tailgating at Lambeau Field or wearing green and gold halfway around the world.

Eligible artists include students in grades sixth-eighth or grades ninth-12, or students attending a university or technical college at the time of submission, with one winner chosen from each category.

The deadline to submit pieces is July 12.

Final artwork must be either 8.5 inches by 11 inches or 16 inches by 20 inches on canvas, paper, or other mixed media, according to Packers guidelines. Art pieces must weigh less than 30 pounds and be able to fit comfortably in a standard frame.

