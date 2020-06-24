Packers searching for gameday employees at job fairs next week

The Green Bay Packers continue to prepare for the upcoming season as normal, and will be in search of employees for the guest services and security departments to assist at all Packers home games and events.

Walk-in job fairs will be held on Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Turn in Titletown, located to the west of Lambeau Field. Applicants may park in the Titletown parking lot off Lombardi Avenue or in Lambeau Field parking lots 5 and 6 on the west side of the stadium off Ridge Road.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fairs. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication, conversation, and trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Applicants must be available for all home games, Family Night, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

Those planning to attend the job fair will be required to wear a mask, and the configuration of the job fair will allow for proper social distancing.

If you are interested in a staff position, but unable to attend, applications can also be filled out online on the Packers website.