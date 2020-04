The Packers took inside linebacker Kamal Martin with the 175th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Martin played four seasons with the Minnesota Gophers. He was limited to only eight games in his senior season due to a knee injury.

He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season. Martin tallied 66 tackles, 2.5 of those for loss.

The 6'3", 240-pound linebacker racked up 177 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles over his collegiate career.