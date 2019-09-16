Packers safety Raven Greene placed on Injured Reserve

The Packers linebacker depth takes an even bigger hit. Green Bay announced that hybrid safety/linebacker Raven Greene has been placed on the Injured Reserve.

Greene is eligible to return to practice in eight weeks.

Greene started as as a hybrid linebacker/safety spot for the Packers in Week 1 against the Bears tallying 5 tackles and a pass defended.

Greene would continue to fill the mold at that hybrid position in Week 2, but he would injure his ankle in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly on it during a run by Dalvin Cook.

The linebacker depth is starting to thin down. Oren Burks is in the rehab process after tearing his pec during the preseason.

The Packers traded for B.J. Goodson from the Giants two weeks ago. He started against the Vikings and will take on an even larger role with the Greene injury.