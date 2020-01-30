Packers reportedly fire wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers have decided to fire wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, Whitted was informed he was let go last week, and Matt LaFleur will be looking for a replacement this week.

Whitted was hired by the Packers in 2019 after spending six years at Colorado State.

Outside of Davante Adams, the Packers struggled to find success at receiver.

Adams finished with 997 yards and five touchdowns.

Allen Lazard was a pleasant surprise. The undrafted rookie tallied 477 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers were 17th in the league in passing yards.