Report: Packers to release tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday

According to reports, Jimmy Graham is being released from the Packers on Thursday according to Adam Schefter.

Packers are releasing TE Jimmy Graham on Thursday, per source. He will become an immediate free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2020

The release will make Graham a free agent immediately.

The release give the Packers an extra $8-million in cap space.

Jimmy Graham signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2018. In his two seasons with the green and gold, Graham caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns in 32 total games.