Report: Packers to release tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, right, pushes San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw away during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:05 PM, Mar 11, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW)-- According to reports, Jimmy Graham is being released from the Packers on Thursday according to Adam Schefter.

The release will make Graham a free agent immediately.

The release give the Packers an extra $8-million in cap space.

Jimmy Graham signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2018. In his two seasons with the green and gold, Graham caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns in 32 total games.

 