Packers release return specialist Tremon Smith

The Packers announced that they have released kick/punt return specialist Tremon Smith.

Green Bay has struggled on punt returns this season. The Packers sit at -8 yards returned this year. If Green Bay maintains that pace, the Packers would be the worst punt return team of all-time. The current 16-game record is held by the 2015 San Diego Chargers who managed only 84 yards. The all-time record is held by the 1965 St. Louis Cardinals who finished with 27 yards.

Smith took over for Darrius Shepherd after Week 6 when Shepherd fumbled a punt against the Lions.

The Packers have reportedly signed Tyler Ervin from the Jaguars to presumably take over the kick/punt return duties.

The #Packers claimed former #Jaguars RB Tyler Ervin, source said. An interesting addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2019

This will be the fourth return man for the Packers this season. The other returner was Trevor Davis, who the Packers traded to the Raiders on September 19.