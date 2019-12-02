Packers put out call for Lambeau Field shovelers

You know winter has arrived in Wisconsin when the Green Bay Packers put out their call for shovelers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are looking for up to 600 shovelers to come to the Fleet Farm gate on Wednesday morning at 8 o'clock.

The Packers will provide the shovels and pay $12 an hour for the work, with payment immediately upon completion.

Shovelers must be 18 or older.

The Packers want to make sure the stadium is ready in plenty of time for hosting Washington on Sunday, Dec. 8.