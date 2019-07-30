Packers prepare for joint practice with Texans

The Packers started week two of training camp Tuesday. All of it is gearing up for the team's joint practices with Houston. The joint practices between the Texans and Packers are less than a week away. General Manager Brian Gutekunst opened up about why the team to take that route this year.

“It gives us a chance to evaluate another team up close right? We get to see their players in a practice environment for two days, which is excellent for us. I think it also allows your ones to take valuable reps against another team without exposing your quarterback to injury,” Gutekunst explained.

The joint practices also present a creative way to keep Aaron Rodgers healthy.

"It's something we're going to evaluate each week and see where we are. See how much work we need to get in. We got Houston coming next week. Hopefully, we get enough good work within those practices to maybe rest him that first preseason game,” explained Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

This is the first Packers joint practice since 2005. Aaron Rodgers won't be the only player who will benefit from facing the Texans.

"It will be good to go against another team, especially early on. It will help us grow a little faster since we're in the first year of this system. We need it,” said offensive lineman Lane Taylor.

The Packers and Texans will take the field on Monday and Tuesday both starting at 10:15 a.m. Their pre-season game is Thursday night at 7 p.m.