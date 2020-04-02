Packers premiere 10-episode docu-series on team's first 100 seasons

Updated: Thu 8:09 AM, Apr 02, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you're starting to feel cabin fever, the Green Bay Packers want to offer you an escape.

The Packers are launching a 10-episode documentary series Thursday, April 2, titled "Legacy: 100 seasons of the Green Bay Packers."

The Packers organization says the docu-series celebrates a century of the team, with every decade represented in its own episode.

The first episode will premiere at 7 p.m. on the Packers website, Packers.com.

You'll also find it on Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, and Roku set-top devices. Search their app stores for the free Packers app.

Read the original version of this article at www.wbay.com.

 