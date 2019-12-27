Packers playoff scenarios, Lions preview

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will finish the regular season with a road trip to Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions (3-11-1) on Sunday at noon.

With Monday’s 23-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay secured the NFC North title.

Green Bay can earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

CLINCHED:

Green Bay – NFC North Division

New Orleans – NFC South Division

Minnesota – Playoff Berth

San Francisco – Playoff Berth

Seattle – Playoff Berth

PACKERS (12-3)

Green Bay clinches a first-round bye with:

1. GB win OR

2. NO loss OR

3. GB tie + SF loss OR

4. GB tie + NO tie

Green Bay clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1. GB win + SF loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie

LIONS 2ND TIME AROUND

A lot has changed for the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions since their first meeting. Green Bay won that game 23-22 back in October, thanks in part to some disputed penalty calls against the Lions.

The Lions are in last place after eight straight losses. The teams meet again this weekend to end the regular season.

The Packers lead the regular-season series 99-72-7 (.576) and have won both postseason contests. Green Bay’s 99 wins over the Lions are the most the Packers have against any team.

PACKERS MILESTONES

Packers running back Aaron Jones leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (19). He needs one TD to tie Ahman Green for the most in a single season in franchise history.

Jones is also 16 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards rushing this season. He would be Green Bay’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Eddie Lacy did it in 2014 (1,139 yards).

Packers receiver Davante Adams needs 96 yards on Sunday to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season. Adams had 1,386 yards in 2018.

A win Sunday for the Packers would also put head coach Matt LaFleur in an exclusive group. The rookie head coach is currently tied for the fifth most wins by an NFL head coach in their first season with 12 wins. Jim Caldwell and George Seifert (14) and Jim Harbaugh and Steve Mariucci had 13.