Packers offense slugs in runs to win charity softball game

The Green Bay Packers offense hasn’t even played a snap under new Head Coach Matt LaFleur yet and they are already showing some pop.

Packers receiver Davante Adams celebrates after his team wins the Green & Gold Charity Softball game 16-8 at Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday.

“Team Davante” which was led by Packers receiver Davante Adams, hit seven home runs to beat “Team Blake” 16-8 in the 2019 Green & Gold Charity Softball game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The home runs were hit by receiver Jake Kumerow (2),quarterback DeShone Kizer, tight end Robert Tonyan, quarterback Manny Wilkins, receiver Geronimo Allison and running back Aaron Jones.

For highlights of the game click on the video. The total attendance was 4,319 for Saturday’s game.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur threw out the first pitch while in a walking boot. LaFleur tore his Achilles on Wednesday playing basketball at the team facility.