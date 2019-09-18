Packers name Rhinelander's Aaron Kraemer coach of the week

The Green Bay Packers have announced that Aaron Kraemer of Rhinelander High School is their coach of the week.

Kraemer is in his first year at Rhinelander High School and has led the Hodags to a 4-0 record.

Last week, the Hodags toppled Wausau East 31-13 in a battle of undefeated teams.

“The game plan was to control the football and stop their running game,” Kraemer said via the Packers press release. “Our offensive line handled the challenge this week by taking on their big guys up front. When we watched the film, I thought that they were a big group of kids, and our kids kind of neutralized their strength. Defensively, it was shutting down one of the best rushers in the state. So we had to game plan against that, and our guys stood up to the challenge. [Our defense] turned the ball over a few times early in the game against Wausau East and that gave us some momentum. We were able to weather the storm against them late in the game, and I was proud of the way they responded to that adversity and were able to close out the fourth quarter.”

Kraemer began his coaching career in 2012 as an assistant with Lakeland. After two years of coaching for the Muskies, Kraemer took an assistant coaching position under head coach, Chris Ferge, at Rhinelander High School. This past April, Kraemer was named the head coach of the Hodags.

Kraemer hopes this award is just the start of great things to come for the Hodags.

“For our football program, it means a lot about where we’re going as a team,” Kraemer said. “As we go further in the season, I hope that this type of recognition, and recognition for players of the week, continue to motivate us, and make us want more. As a team, we should be proud of all of the nominations and awards that we receive, but there’s a lot of season left for us to play and we want to remember that there are a lot more goals that we set out to accomplish.”

Rhinelander's schedule doesn't get any easier. The Hodags will face undefeated and No. 3 ranked Medford Red Raiders on Friday.