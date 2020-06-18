Packers' meeting of shareholders to be held virtually

The Packers announced Thursday that their annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually. The meeting will take place on July 23 at 11 a.m. CDT.

“As there still is uncertainty with respect to being able to hold gatherings of more than 50 people, and although we are hopeful that will change as we move into July, for planning purposes, our Board of Directors and I have decided to hold this year’s meeting virtually,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to shareholders.

“Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as we enjoy hosting many of you and your guests annually.

Details on how to attend the meeting virtually were sent to more than 360,000 shareholders.