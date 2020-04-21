Packers invite fans to take part in virtual NFL Draft activities

The Packers are inviting fans to follow along with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft activities.

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network for all three days of the Draft; ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks, while ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7. The telecast will begin at 7 p.m. CT on April 23, at 6 p.m. on April 24, and at 11 a.m. on April 25.

Fans are invited to submit videos to be featured as part of the live broadcast to share their love of their favorite team, their hopes for future seasons or even a message of hope to those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. To submit a video, fans can visit espnevents.com/NFLDraftHOPE/ and follow the instructions.

Fans can follow along with the Draft on Packers social media platforms and on packers.com, with a wide variety of content before, during and after each selection. Following each pick, fans can listen to live conference calls streaming on packers.com, Twitter or Facebook to hear from the newest Packers players, as well as Packers personnel. General Manager Brian Gutekunst will share his thoughts at the end of each day’s selections.

Personalities from packers.com will also analyze and discuss each selection immediately following each round of the Draft.

Also on the team’s platforms, fans can see current Packers players and Packers alumni weigh in on selections and congratulate the new Packers players on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Draft.

A lucky group of pre-selected Packers fans may also be a part of the Draft through the NFL’s Virtual Inner Circle. As the Draft unfolds and if proper timing windows present themselves, the network may call upon these pre-selected fans via video chat during the broadcast.

