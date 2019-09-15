Packers honor late Bart Starr during halftime ceremony

It was a good day to be a Packers fan Sunday. Green Bay was able to come away with their second win in the NFC North division against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans also got to enjoy extra festivities during halftime, where the green and gold honored late Packers legend Bart Starr.

Once the clock struck zero in the second quarter the excitement remained on the field as Starr's widow Cherry was escorted to the midfield by her son Bart Jr, and Packer great Brett Favre.

It was there where Packers president Mark Murphy spoke to Bart Starr’s legacy.

"His story is truly one of the great success stories in the NFL,” Murphy said. “From a 17th round draft choice to one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL."

But the cherry on top was when Mrs. Starr commented on how much the support from the state of Wisconsin meant for her family.

"For 63 years you have loved and embraced us and loved us and supported us,” said Cherry Starr. “I'm just so grateful."

Even head coach Matt LaFleur was able to appreciate the Starr family visiting their home stadium.

"It was also great to see Bart Starr's family here, Cherry and the rest of his family,” said LaFleur. “I thought that it was just a great game day atmosphere."

The Starr’s currently reside in their home state of Alabama. But it's clear to see that Wisconsin is a close second.

"I want to tell you how much I love you,” said Cherry Starr. “And you will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you so much."