Packers hold on against Panthers to win 24-16

The Green Bay Packers are back on track in a game that came down to the very last second.

The Carolina Panthers were driving down the field down by eight in the fourth quarter, but came up one yard short of any hope to tie up the game.

The Green and Gold offense was led by running back Aaron Jones who had 93 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. With the three score Jones ties the Panthers McCaffrey for the most touchdowns in the NFL with 14.

Packers improve to 8-2 and take on the 49ers on the road next week.