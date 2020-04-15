Packers fans using social tailgating during COVID-19

The Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau has started the "Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate".

With Lambeau Field being such a large tourist destination in Wisconsin, the CVB still wanted to give Packers fans a way to get together.

The group is still in the earlier stages but traction is already picking up.

"While we're all physically isolated does not mean that we all need to be socially isolated. We've seen people in New Jersey. North Carolina, the United kingdom all engaging with us in their own virtual tailgate," Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau director Cameron Teske said.

"That leaves what it means up to the individual. Whether you're out grilling, or playing bags in your own backyard with your own family we now can share in a tailgate experience with anyone around the world instead of the parking lot in Lambeau field," he added.

The group normally posts their videos and pictures on the page on Sundays. A link to their Facebook page can be found here.

