Packers fall to Ravens in second preseason game

Most of the starters took the field for the second preseason game for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers did not. He was a late scratch due to back soreness in the Packers 26-13 loss to the Ravens.

The first quarter was uneventful for both teams. The Ravens opened up the scoring with a 52-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Matt LaFleur showed that he wants to be aggressive early. On the team's first offensive possession, the Packers went for it on 4th & 4 from Baltimore's 39. They did not convert, and the Ravens took over own downs.

The Ravens drove 34-yards. That led to a 45-yard field goal from Tucker to take a 6-0 lead.

The Packers would quickly answer with a field goal of their own on their next possession. Crosby split the uprights from 43-yards out to cut the Baltimore advantage to 6-3.

The first touchdown would come with the backups in the game. Baltimore's Trace McSorely flung it 23-yards to Chris Moore. The Ravens would take a 13-3 lead.

In the second half, the Ravens defense forced a fumble. Baltimore recovered it at the Green Bay 6. Justice Hill would finish off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown.

Eight minutes later, the Packers would answer. Tim Boyle and Allen Lazard worked their way down the field. Lazard caught two passes on the drive for 46-yards. Then, Boyle found Darrius Shepherd, who slipped past his defender in the end zone, for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Packers cut the Ravens lead to 20-13.

The Ravens started the fourth quarter with a 41-yard field goal and then tacked on another three-points with a 38-yard field goal. Tucker knocked both through the uprights. The Ravens would hang on from there to win 26-13.

Curtis Bolton was one the biggest standouts for the Packers defense. He tallied six tackles and an interception.

Allen Lazard finished with three catches for 63 yards. Jake Kumerow snagged three balls for 52 yards. Darrius Shepherd tallied three catches for 11 yards and one touchdown.

Deshone Kizer finished 5/10 with 70 yards. Tim Boyle went 12/21 for 107 yards and one touchdown.