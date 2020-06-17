Packers donate $500,000 to COVID-19 releif

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are awarding $500,000 in impact grants to Brown County and Milwaukee County nonprofit organizations providing basic needs to those impacted by COVID-19.

“The pandemic continues to impact our communities in so many ways,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a press release. “The Packers Foundation and the Packers are pleased to be able to assist these organizations in their efforts to assist individuals and families who have challenges in meeting their basic, weekly needs.”

Brown County organizations who have received a grant are American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Community Resource Center, Community Services Agency (COMSA), De Pere Christian Outreach, Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, Golden House, House of Hope, New Community Shelter, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Educational Foundation - Student Emergency Fund, Paul's Pantry, St. John's the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, University of Wisconsin - Green Bay Student Emergency Fund, and We All Rise: African American Resource Center.

Milwaukee County organizations who have received a grant are Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Hunger Task Force, Impact, Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Inc., Milwaukee County Park System, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Center.