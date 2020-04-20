Packers donate $500,000 to COVID-19 community relief funds

The Packers announced today that they are donating $500,000 to COVID-19 community relief funds.

The money will go to 16 Milwaukee County non-profit organizations.

The organizations are The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee:,

Bread of Healing Inc., COA Youth and Family Centers, Columbia St. Mary’s Foundation, Hmong American Friendship Association Inc., House of Love Youth Homes, Inc., Impact, Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, Inc., Just One More Ministry Inc., Maccanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Inc., Milwaukee Center for Independence, Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative Inc., Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Milwaukee Women’s Center, Penfield Children’s Center, Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin Inc., Silver Spring Neighborhood Center.

“We know Milwaukee County nonprofit agencies are performing their usual excellent work, but we know they need additional resources and community support to ensure their long-term recovery, resilience and financial stability,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a press release. “Weathering this unprecedented crisis will require sustained compassion and generosity from all of us, and the Packers are committed to supporting those in need now and into the future.”

The $500,000 is part of the $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Relief Fund established by Packers Give Back. The additional $1 million is being directed to Brown County organizations through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation; a portion of those funds have already been distributed to 10 Brown County nonprofit groups to address food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication and other basic needs.