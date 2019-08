The Packers defeated the Chiefs 27-20 in the teams' preseason finale, but the play of the game came from Kansas City safety Harold Jones-Quartey during a dead ball in the fourth quarter.

After Packers running back Dexter Williams scored the deciding touchdown with 6:24 to play and Sam Ficken nailed the PAT, a fan raced onto the field as the teams prepared for the ensuing kickoff.

Jones-Quartey aided security by making the tackle.