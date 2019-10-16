Packers dealing with injury-riddled wide receiver room

The Packers returned to practice today, but their top three wide receivers did not. Davante adams is still out dealing with turf toe, Marquez Valdes-Scantling an ankle issue, and Geronimo Allison is in the concussion protocol. This means we could see more of Monday night's 4th quarter hero, Allen Lazard, against the Raiders.

"Just stacking the chips, you know, that's a phrase that I like to say,” said Lazard. “Just keep on keeping on. Making sure I improve every single day. Have the same mentality, never too high with the highs, never too low with the lows."

Lazard didn't make the team out of training camp, but Aaron Rodgers raved about the Iowa State product's preseason. It's clear the future hall of fame quarterback and undrafted receiver have legitimate chemistry.

"I’ve seen him make a lot of plays over the course of training camp and really last year when he got here," said Rodgers.

"I think he learned that he can trust me,” said Lazard. “He can lean on me in times of need like that. You know, that's something I’ve been doing my entire career going back to high school and college. I’ve shown up in big moments like that before, so it's nothing new to me."

The Packers also signed veteran receiver Ryan Grant to a deal. Grant has played in a similar offense to Matt Lafleur's during his time with the Redskins when Sean McVay was his offensive coordinator for three seasons.

"There are some similarities, obviously some differences as well but formationally kind of the same," said Grant.

He's already being mistaken for a more famous Ryan Grant in Green Bay history. The running back that was part of the Super Bowl winning team in 2011.

"Since I’ve been drafted, I’ve been mistaken for that guy,” said Grant. “Yeah, we share the same name, some say we look alike, but I guess it's good to have his name around here."

Current Packer Ryan Grant also says he's never met former Packer Ryan Grant. It's unclear if he'll play Sunday, although it seems like a foregone conclusion the Packers will have to get creative at receiver once again.